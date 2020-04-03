TROY — Rosario Salvatore D'Allura, age 84, of Troy, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at SpringMeade Health Center of Troy.

He was born on September 4, 1935 to the late Salvatore and Jennie (Vinti) D'Allura in New York, New York.

Rosario (Russ) is survived by his wife of 61 years: May Ann (Taranto) D'Allura; four children: Sal (Tammie) D'Allura, Louis (Catherine) D'Allura, Russ (Holly) D'Allura, Joanne (Marc) Manes; sixteen grandchildren: Christopher (Kayla) D'Allura, Corinne (John) Scheer, Matthew D'Allura, Peyton Grisso, Caroline Grisso, Nicholas (Ashley) D'Allura, Jenny (Brian) Ingle, Emily (Nathan) Gregory, Isabel D'Allura, Alex D'Allura, Alaina D'Allura, Lauren Lotts, Ryan Lotts, Andrew Manes, Patrick Manes, Evan Manes; ten great-grandchildren: Michael D'Allura, Christopher D'Allura, Kylee Scheer, Lily D'Allura, Emelia Ingle, Samuel Ingle, Rosalie Ingle, Lucy Gregory, Betty Gregory and preceded in death by sweet Dorothy Lou Gregory; he is survived by one brother Carl (Sha-Lian) D'Allura and one brother-in-law John (Patricia) Taranto who he loved as a brother, and nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

After graduating Harren High School in New York, Rosario proudly served the United States Navy as a SeaBee. After his military service, he married his lifelong love, May Ann Taranto on June 7, 1958.

He lived in Centereach, New York with his family until his retirement from Grumman Aerospace in 1990 where they moved to Troy, Ohio.

Dad was member of Saint Patrick's Catholic Church in Troy, Ohio. He was a devout Catholic and put his complete life in God's hand. He had an incredible love for his family. He enjoyed listening to his favorite opera, photography and Notre Dame Football.

The family would like to thank Ohio Hospice of Miami County for the comfort and care they provided during Dad's last days so that his journey might be peaceful. We would also like to thank all the nurses and aides of SpringMeade Health Care Center of Troy who provided loving care to him.

Private services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Saint John's Catholic Cemetery in Tipp City, Ohio.

