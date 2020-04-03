PIQUA — Rosetta T. Poock, 92, of Piqua, passed away at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Koester Pavilion.

She was born August 13, 1927 in Morning Sun, Ohio to the late Robert and Sally (Friend) Tharp. She married Richard L. Poock who preceded her in death.

Survivors include two sons, Robert (Linda) Poock of Williamston, South Carolina, Russell (Felix) Poock of Los Angeles, California; three daughters, Mrs. Thomas (Rebecca) Frigge of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Mrs. Robert (Regina) Schaeff and Mrs. Stephen (Rhonda) Slone both of Piqua; five grandchildren, Justin, Katie, Stacie Jo, Chad, and Nick; four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Joey, Zoe-Lynn and Jack; and her sister Clara Baker of Centerville.

Mrs. Poock was a graduate of Camden High School Class of 1945. She had attended Piqua Baptist Church. Rosetta worked as a secretary for the French Oil Company. She loved to crochet, and to collect miscellaneous things, especially loving owls and cardinals. Rosetta loved her family and spending time with them.

A service to honor her life will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , Miami Valley Chapter 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton OH 45459.

