PIquA — Roxie L. Roberts, 86, of Piqua, died at 5:15 pm, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

She was born April 16, 1933 in Zanesville to the late Harvey A. and Lina P. (Powell) Wolfe. She married Robert L. Roberts June 13, 1953 in Richmond, Indiana and he preceded her in death November 26, 1997.

Survivors include a son, Robert L. (Kathy) Roberts, Jr. of Southlake, Texas; a daughter, Kimberlee (Edwin) Pierce of St. Marys; four grandchildren, Elizabeth (John) Kuhn, Robert (Leanne) Pierce, Miranda Roberts, Cole Roberts; and two great-grandchildren, Carolina Kuhn and Charles Kuhn. She was preceded in death by two brothers, William Wolfe, Joseph Wolfe; and two sisters, Mary Mercer, Ruth Ann West.

Mrs. Roberts was a 1951 graduate of Lash High School in Zanesville. She was a member of Greene Street United Methodist Church. She was a wonderful homemaker, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed playing bridge and was a longtime member of the Piqua Country Club. She was very much a people person and loved spending time with her family and friends.

