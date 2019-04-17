GREENVILLE — Roy J. Weikert, age 105, passed away peacefully in his sleep at The Brethren Re-tirement Community, Greenville, Ohio, on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Many who knew him would say he was one of the most interesting people they had known.

He was born on October 22, 1913, to parents, Isaac and Gertrude Weikert, both deceased. Also preceding him in death are brothers, Robert, Harold, Wayne and their spouses, and sister Freida and spouse along with an infant sister, Margaret.

Although Roy never married, he is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families as well as a wide circle of extended Weikert family, many friends and busi-ness associates.

Roy spent his early formative years on farms and in one-room schools in Darke and Miami Counties, and then moved with his family to Covington when in sixth grade. He graduated from Covington High School. He attended Columbia University in New York and later earned a bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University.

He served in the Army during WWII reaching the rank of sergeant. He was respon-sible for admission and transfer function of soldier patients at the largest military hospital (106th General Hospital) serving the European war theater. The hospital was located outside of Wimborne, England near the Cliffs of Dover.

Productive and engaged in life for his entire 105 years, Roy decided very early that being healthy and successful were his major life goals. As a young man, Roy re-searched healthy lifestyles, and proceeded to implement a lifestyle of good nutri-tion, proper rest and regular exercise … which he believed contributed to his long life with minimal health issues.

Armed with great intellectual curiosity, and with a belief that anything conceivable is achievable, he innovated product and manufacturing ideas in the plastics pack-aging industry as early as 1939. After the war, in 1947, he began building a busi-ness from the ground up, General Films Inc. in Covington, which is still an industry leader today. His was a true "Horatio Alger" business success story … coming from humble beginnings during the Depression to being a successful pioneer in an im-portant industry. An innovator, he held many product and machine patents for plastic manufacturing equipment and packaging. His optimism, determination and work ethic led General Films, Inc. to more than 70 years of business success. In-terest in aseptic packaging in the 1980s took him to California for several years where he pursued equipment/product creation with food companies there.

His interests outside of business were many. A Kiwanian for many years, he served as Lieutenant Governor in Ohio. A life-long member of the Covington Church of the Brethren, he served on various boards and committees and sang in the choir. He loved music, playing the saxophone, clarinet, and learned the piano late in life. As part of his exercise regimen, he would walk/hike for miles, he be-came an accomplished tennis player, he was an expert horseshoe player, he loved trout fishing, he enjoyed ballroom dancing and the list goes on. Roy traveled ex-tensively nationally and internationally. On one trip to New Zealand, he bungee-jumped from a bridge into a river gorge when in his 80's. He was well-read on his-tory, geography and nature, and science. He was an active stock day trader on his computer until the age of 103. He was curious and interested in almost everything.

At age 90, Roy decided that is was time to retire to The Brethren Retirement Community and drove a U-Haul with his possessions from California to Greenville. Roy was well-known at the annual Great Darke County Fair, where he was recog-nized over recent years for being the "oldest fairgoer", and of course, he walked to the Fair from The Brethren Retirement Community.

He donated his body to the School of Medicine Body Donor Program at The Ohio State University.

A "Celebration of Life" for Roy will be held at The Brethren Retirement Community (BRC) on Tuesday, April 30, at 3 pm. A former board member who appreciated the mission, culture and care of BRC, Roy regularly supported The Brethren Retire-ment Community. He hoped that others would join him in that support. He also contributed to organizations such as The Covington Church of the Brethren, American Red Cross, and Salvation Army.