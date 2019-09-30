PIQUA — Roy T. "Bud" Hunt, 92, of Piqua passed away peacefully at 5:58 pm Saturday, September 28, 2019 in his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born May 30, 1927 in Champaign County to the late Leroy and Ada Marie (Thompson) Hunt.

He married his loving wife Betty L. Westfall January 5, 1951 in Piqua, a union that would span 68 years and she survives.

Roy will be greatly missed by his loving wife; two daughters, Karla Hunt of Sandston, Virginia, Susan Scott of Enon; a daughter-in-law Debbie Hunt of Troy; eight grandchildren, Heather Craft, Tafral Middleton, Stasil Middleton, Robyn (Nick) Anderson, Shannon Hunt, Alexis Scott, Rayne (Stephanie Hylinski) Scott, Seth Scott; several great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Joan Messer of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Jean Hunt of Urbana; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son and best friend John A. Hunt in 2009, and siblings Luther, Earl, Marjorie, and Gene.

Roy served in the United States Navy from September 1945 to August, 1946 after being drafted out of Salem Local High School. He was involved in Operation Crossroads, the atomic bomb testing in the Marshall Islands and earned his GED while in the service. He was the shipping foreman at A.M. Leonard & Sons for 30 years – and while working, could quote every part number, where it was located in the warehouse, and how many were in the inventory without checking any lists. He was a dedicated family man whose faith was vitally important to him, he also enjoyed sports – especially the Cincinnati Reds, cars, and the activities in which his children were involved. He served in a variety of capacities for the Madison Ave First Church of God as a member of the Board of Trustees, Financial Secretary, Men's Brotherhood, and Promise Keepers. He was a member of the West Central Ohio Officiating Association for many years officiating football, basketball, and baseball. At one time he co-coached his granddaughter's softball team with his son John.

A memorial service to honor his life will begin at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Madison Avenue First Church of God with Pastor Scott Stremmel officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00-1:00 p.m Saturday at the church. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Madison Ave. First Church of God 922 Madison Ave. Piqua, OH 45356 or to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.