TROY — Russell Alan Mertens, age 67, of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit in Troy.

He was born on July 24, 1952 in Staples, MN to Lois Jean (Hall) Mertens of Staples, MN and the late Roy Leo Mertens.

Russell is survived by his wife of 30 years: Ann (Kresse) Mertens; two daughters: Jennifer Nicole (Michael) Ames of Jacksonville, FL and Megan Cristine Mertens of Troy; and four siblings: Bradley, Creig and Arnold Mertens and Darla Hoemberg.

Russell earned an Associates Degree in Web Development.

He worked as a pipe fuser for Michel's Pipeline in MN for 12 years and more recently at Speedway in Troy.

Russell proudly served his country as a member of the US Army. He was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. Russell loved playing golf.

A Celebration of Russell's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Baird Funeral Home in Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to , Southwestern Regional Office, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206.

