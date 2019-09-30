COVINGTON — Russell H. Heintz, 69, of Covington, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital, as the result of injuries from an auto accident.

He was born January 25, 1950, in Piqua, to the late Donald R. and Agnes B. (Schmidt) Heintz.

Russ will be missed and remembered by his six siblings, Donna (Glenn) Monnin of Covington, Kenneth (Bev) Heintz of Davenport, Iowa, Marie (Ray "Skip") Martin of Covington, Dale (Gina) Heintz of Troy, Kristine (Tim) Byrd of Pleasant Hill, and Karen (Brad) Hall of Covington; many nieces and nephews; a special friend, Lois Caldwell of Bradford, and her children, Tennile (Jason) Kisner, Tara Kiefer, and their families.

He was a 1968 graduate of Newton High School and served honorably in the U.S. Army as an air traffic controller during the Vietnam War.

He retired from the Montgomery Co. Soil & Water District and also farmed.

Russ's home parish was St. Teresa of the Infant Jesus in Covington, and he was a member and quartermaster of the Covington V.F.W Post #4235.

He was also a member of Amvets #66 and Eagles #3998. Russ was an outdoorsman and conservationist of the land and his property. He enjoyed hunting, farming, cooking and camping, and especially loved serving as the 'head cook' of campouts with his family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 4, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 6925 W. U.S. Rt. 36, Covington. Burial with military honors will follow in Highland Cemetery, Covington. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4235.

Online condolences may be left for the Heintz family at www.moorefh.com.