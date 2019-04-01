TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Russell C. Stubbs Jr. age 83, formally of Troy, passed away Wednesday, March 27th in a Hospice Care Center surrounded by family near his winter home in Titusville, Florida after a short battle with Acute Lymphoma.

He was born Sept. 22, 1935 in West Minster, Ohio to the late Russell and Marjorie Stubbs.

In addition to his Parents, Russell was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Shirley (Smith) and Brothers: George (Jo) and Paul Stubbs.

Russ is survived by 3 Children: Cindy (Cobb) Milner of Blowing Rock, NC. Peggy (Bill) Yoerger of Carmel, IN. Jim (Jill) Stubbs of Troy, Ohio. He is also survived by 6 beloved Grand Children: Jonathan (Whitney), Angelika (Adam), Ben, Copeland (Katie), George and Sam.

Russ owned and operated Troy Family Drugs for many years and was the Chief Pharmacist for Stouder Memorial Hospital. He served in The US Army of Occupation in Germany prior to earning his degree in Pharmacy at the Ohio Northern University and he held his Pharmacy license for over 50 years.

Russ was active with the Troy Noon Optimists, as well as being a former Executive Board Member of the Miami County Mental Health Assoc.

More recently he was a volunteer historian at the Valiant Air Command War Bird Museum in Titusville Florida and a huge fan of the US Space Program.

In retirement he was active with world travel, bicycling, reading, boating and water skiing while spending summers on Long Lake near Reading, Michigan. He requested that it be known that he was a life-long Conservative Republican.

A private family ceremony will be held following cremation.

Any memorial donations may be made to a Hospice Organization near you.