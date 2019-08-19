PIQUA — Ruth A. Pitsenbarger, 92, of Piqua went to be with the Lord at 9:20 am, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

She was born November 6, 1926 in Shelby County to the late Joseph and Margaret (Batty) Couchot.

She married Vaughn R. Pitsenbarger on her 20th birthday, November 6, 1946 in Newport and he preceded her in death June 6, 2015

Survivors include a daughter, Marilyn (Kenneth) Gauvey of Troy; three grandchildren, Alex (Catherine) Lux, Travis (Nicki) Lux, Veronica (Mathew) Shonkwiler; seven great grandchildren and expecting her eighth; and one sister, Rita (Harry) Boerger of Leesburg, Florida. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Ault and Eileen Couchot.

Mrs. Pitsenbarger was a 1944 graduate of Fort Loramie High School.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and was active with their sodality group. She worked many jobs over the years, including Atlas Underwear, as a nurse's aide at Piqua Memorial Hospital, Bussie's Meat Market, the Newport Fruit Market and Atlantis.

She was a member of the Piqua Leisure Club and was an avid card player. She was a kind woman who enjoyed extending a hand and helping others any time she could.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Newport. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Tuesday (today) at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 Broadway, Piqua, OH 45356 or the 15120 Collections Center Dr. Lockbox #15120, Chicago, IL 60693.

