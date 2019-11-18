Ruth Ann "Boots" Meyer, age 90, formerly of St. Rt. 705, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes Saturday morning, November 16, 2019, at Heritage Manor Nursing Center in Minster, Ohio, where she had been a resident for two years.

She was born July 25, 1929, in McCartyville, Ohio, to the late Leonard and Verona (Meyer) Bensman. On May 20, 1950, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McCartyville, Ruth Ann married Clarence F. Meyer who preceded her in death on February 14, 2011.

Surviving are fourteen of fifteen children: Mary Jo & David Enneking of Troy, Kathy & Frank Schafer of Fort Loramie, Jane & Tom Pleiman of Fort Loramie, Peg & Chuck Wray of Fort Loramie, Cindy Deloye (dec.), Carol & Greg Borchers of Russia, Bill & Deb Meyer of Fort Loramie, Teresa & Dave Chaney of Fort Loramie, Sandy & Gary Hoying of McCartyville, Sue & Pat Frilling of McCartyville, Lynn & Mark Meyer of Fort Loramie, Phil & Lisa Meyer of McCartyville, Ron & Cindy Meyer of Fort Loramie, Ann & Joe Turner of Fort Loramie, Jenny & Chris Grudich of Fort Loramie and a son-in-law: Jerry & Judy Deloye of Yorkshire; 57 grandchildren, 70 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; five siblings: Leonard & Connie Bensman of Sidney, Rev. Gerald Bensman of Ludlow Falls, Margie & Robert Zwiesler of Wichita, KS, John & Jan Bensman of Anna and Patricia & Peter Cook of Andrews, NC; sisters & brothers-in-law: Wilma Bensman of Sidney, Marcella Tebbe of Russia, Sylvester & Pauline Meyer of Covington, Mary Margaret Fullenkamp of Russia and Leola & Francis Hoying of Russia along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by four siblings: Virgil Bensman, Eugene Bensman, Betty & Donald Wehrman, and Mary Lou & Brad Thorton as well as brothers & sisters-in-law: John & Marceil Meyer, Raphael & Lois Meyer, Robert Tebbe, Jean Meyer and Henry Fullenkamp.

Dedicated to her family, Ruth Ann had been a farm wife and home maker. She had also served as kindergarten aid at Fort Loramie Elementary School for 10 years until 1995. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, the former St. Patrick Catholic Church, Catholic Ladies of Columbia, St. Ann's Ladies Sodality and Shelby County Right to Life.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with Rev. Gerald Bensman presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday 2:00 to 8:00 PM and Wednesday 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Memorials may be made to Shelby & Miami County Right to Life or charities of choice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com