PIQUA — Ruth Ann Walter, 82, of Piqua, went to be with the Lord at 8:15 a.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Caldwell House Assisted Living facility. She was born August 24, 1936 in McCartyville to the late James and Angela (Behr) O'Reilly. She married William C. Walter June 22, 1957 in Minster, and he preceded her in death August 28, 2005.

Survivors include four sons, Gerald (Deborah) Walter of Troy, Nicholas (Mary) Walter of Grove City, Mark (Kathleen) Walter of Bronx, New York, Anthony (Karen) Walter of Piqua; one daughter, Angela (Steve Schmidt) Supinger of Pemberton; 11 grandchildren; and one brother, Leo O'Reilly of Minster. She was preceded in death by 11 siblings.

Mrs. Walter was a 1954 graduate of Minster High School. She was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She worked for many years as a newspaper counselor and at the deli at Ulbrich's IGA for 14 years. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and the Mother's Club. She enjoyed attending the Knights of Columbus bowling tournaments, dancing and playing cards, especially euchre and pinochle. She was a selfless person who always put other's needs before her own. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm Friday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or the Fr. Angelo Caserta Tuition Assistance Fund, 310 S. Downing St. Piqua, OH 45356 or St. Rita's School for the Deaf, 1720 Glendale Milford Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45215. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.