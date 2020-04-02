TRSOY — Ruth Arlene Romie, age 85, of Troy, passed away at SpringMeade Health Center in Tipp City.

She was born on May 15, 1934 in North Canton, OH to the late Paul and Arlene (Madrell) Radebaugh.

Ruth is survived by her children: Laura (George) Woods of Casstown, Roger E. Romie, Jr. of Huber Heights, Dianna (Tom) Freshour of Troy and Suzanne Huffman of West Milton; siblings: Betty (Howard) Oyler, Charles (Judy) Radebaugh and David (Marilyn) Radebaugh; grandchildren: Chris (Joy Weiss) and Ben (Jessica) Woods, Justin and Jessica Romie, Tom, Christina, Hannah and Lizzy Freshour and Laura, Luke and Gabby Huffman; and five great grandchildren.

Ruth was a member of Troy Church of the Brethren. She was a loving housewife and homemaker. Ruth worked for a catering company. Ruth loved to paint, draw, play piano, do puzzles, play cards, go on vacation with her sister, Betty, have lunch with church friends and go out to dinner with family.

A Private Service will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Jon Keller officiating. Burial will be in Casstown Cemetery in Casstown, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 31 West Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.