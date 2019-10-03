TROY — Ruth E. Falter, age 92, formerly of Troy, OH passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Dorothy Love Retirement Community in Sidney.

Ruth was born on December 23, 1926 in Dayton, OH to the late Clyde and Susanna Mae (Evans) Evans.

Ruth married Richard J. Falter on May 28, 1949 and he preceded her in death on September 2, 2016.

Ruth is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law: Roger A. Falter of Bailey, CO and John R. and Mary Ann Falter of Kings Mills, OH; daughters and sons-in-law: Linda S. and Ronald Johnson of Troy, OH; Karen M. and Robert Meyer of Elida, OH; Mary R. and Edward Vollmar, Jr. of Bowling Green, OH and Julie A. and Ronald Brant of Troy, OH; sister: Edna R. Shiflet of KY; fourteen grandchildren and twenty-eight great grandchildren and four grand animals.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her brother: David R. Evans.

Ruth was a 1945 graduate of Northridge High School. She was a longtime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy and the Miami County Right to Life Society. Ruth was a former bookkeeper for FISH of Troy.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy, OH. Interment to follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy, OH. The family will receive friends prior to mass from 9:30-10:30AM on Tuesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Miami County Right to Life Society, PO Box 201, Troy, OH 45373; St. Patrick Catholic Church, 409 East Main Street, Troy, OH 45373; St. Patrick Catholic School, 409 East Main Street, Troy, OH 45373 or St. Vincent DePaul, 409 East Main Street, Troy, OH 45373.

Baird Funeral Home, Troy, is handling arrangements.