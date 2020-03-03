LEBANON — Ruth E. Matson Burk, age 98, of Lebanon, OH passed away at Otterbein Senior Life on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

She was born on September 5, 1921 to parents Clarence and Myrtle (Coffing) Maxwell of Piqua. She married J. Norman Matson on November 29, 1943.

He preceded her in 1974. Ruth married her second husband, Rodney H. Burk on October 2, 1982. He died in 2005.

Ruth is survived by her sons, Richard (Lynn) Matson of Tipp City and Don Matson of Omaha, Nebraska, step-daughters Miriam Snyder of Miamisburg and Marylyn (Joe) Warner of Whitehouse. She has two grandsons, Aaron (Jolene) Matson and Wesley (Carrie) Matson, as well as 8 step-grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 10 step-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Ruth was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred ( A. Eugene) DeWeese and brother, Robert (Betty) Maxwell.

Ruth was a 1939 graduate of Staunton High School. Until 1969 Ruth was an active member of the Bethel and Casstown Methodist Churches and enjoyed participating in the United Methodist Women. Norman and Ruth left Casstown in 1969 to serve churches in Quincy, Mutual, and Walbridge, until Norman's death in 1974. Ruth later served as secretary for Grace United Methodist Church of Piqua and Westminster Presbyterian Church, Piqua. Rodney and Ruth retired to Otterbein in 1997.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, Ohio with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor George Phillips of Otterbein will officiate. Burial will follow in Casstown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com