Ruth Esther Shearer walked through the gates of splendor on February 6, 2020.

She was born to Delbert and Velma (Heisey) Shearer on June 19, 1937.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, sister Norma Nelson and niece Julie Shearer. She is survived by her brothers and sister in laws: Don and Joy Shearer of Grove City, and Lowell and Rebecca Shearer of Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Nieces and nephews: Allan and Donna Shearer and family, Jim and Kay Shearer; Catherine and Gary Smith and Amelia; Mark Shearer; Kelly and Jeff Willey and Zach; Kelly and Jake Cantrell and Eli; Dr. Jennifer Nunnally, Kathryn Parker, David Nunnally II; David Shearer and Trinity Wilds, and Nigella Shearer. Extended family includes Stan and Pat Grim; Mike, Terri and Breanna Coate; Michael and Melanie Coate and family, Adam and Amber Coate and family, Brandon and Erin Coate and family, Sammy Grim, Craig and Peggy Grim and family, and Michelle, Rachel and Carter Grim. Along with her family, Ruth had many cousins and friends who will all miss her greatly.

She was a lifelong member of the Potsdam Church of the Brethren, was a graduate of the Milton-Union Class of 1955 and had been employed by Winters Bank/Bank One in Dayton for over 35 years and had retired in 2002. Ruth enjoyed spending time with her family, was an excellent seamstress, and enjoyed traveling. She was kind, generous with her time, and always content in all circumstances.

A celebration of life will be held on February 10 at the Potsdam Church of the Brethren, 22 E. Cross St, Potsdam, OH 45361 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Carl Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Potsdam Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, Ruth asked that memorial contributions be made to the church or to the State of the Heart Hospice in Greenville, Ohio.

The family would like to thank everyone for their faithfulness in sending cards to Ruth over these past months as she resided at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville. They were always an encouragement to her. Also, thank you to the staff at the BRC, Linda Hunt, and State of the Heart Hospice. Your kindness will always be remembered.

Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Online memories of Ruth maybe left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.