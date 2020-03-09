PIQUA — Ruth W. Brush, age 89, of Piqua, OH passed away at 8:44 PM on Sunday March 8, 2020 at Dorothy Love Retirement, Sidney, OH.

She was born in Pleasant Hill, OH on March 19, 1930 to the late Arthur and Minnie (Warner) Delcamp.

Ruth married Ghale Brush in Pleasant Hill, OH in May 1949. He preceded her in death on January 10, 2008.

Ruth is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Teresa Brush, Piqua, OH; one daughter and son-in-law: Kathy and George Sweetman, Piqua, OH; one brother and sister-in-law: Carl and Ludell Delcamp, Pleasant Hill, OH; two sisters and brother-in-law; Maxine and Jim Jay, Pleasant Hill, OH and Nancy Weddington, Huber Heights, OH; sister-in-law: Faye Delcamp, Pleasant Hill, OH; five grandchildren; Eric and Jennifer Sweetman, Doug and Amy Sweetman, Bruce and Pam Williams, Jennifer and Ben Wappelhorst, and Christopher and Angi Brush; and 17 great grandchildren: Lauren, Miranda, Megan, Ryan, Sarah, Emily, Brooklynn, Elizabeth, Bree, Olivia, Emma, Amery, Andrew, Annabelle, Emili, Collene, and Holli. Ruth was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Delcamp and one sister, Mary Collins Netzley.

Ruth graduated from Newton High School, Pleasant Hill, OH in 1948. She was a member of Greene Street United Methodist Church, Piqua, OH. Ruth loved to sew, especially making doll clothes for little kids. She was a nurse's aide at Piqua Memorial Hospital, Piqua, OH for 25 years.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday March 13, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Pastor Will Leasure officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, OH. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Thursday March 12, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Greene Street United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 415 West Greene Street, Piqua, OH 45356, , Miami Valley Chapter, 3797 Summit Glen Drive, Suite G100, Dayton, OH 45449, Piqua Church of the Nazarene, 400 South Sunset Dr., Piqua, OH 45356.

