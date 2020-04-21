TIPP CITY — Sally Jo Cavender, age 70, Tipp City, OH passed away at 5:00 AM on Friday April 17, 2020. She was born in Piqua, OH on January 30, 1950, to the late Donald A. and Genevieve (Mallinson) Newlin.

Sally is survived by one son: Kevin Cavender, Sidney, OH; two daughters: Connie Bomar, Maryville, IL, and Amy Carl, Tipp City, OH; ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.

Sally attended Piqua High School. She was homemaker and she also babysat other numerous children. Sally was a member of United Church of God, Fairborn, OH. She loved to crochet and to read, especially Amish Fiction. Sally loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

A celebration of Sally's life will be held at a later date at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.