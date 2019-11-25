RUSSIA — Sally Jane Monnin, age 79, of Russia, passed away at 6:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Ohio Living - Dorothy Love Retirement Community.

She was born March 2, 1940, in Ludlow Falls, Ohio, to the late Edward and Nora (Strait) Balmert. She married Ronald Monnin on May 10, 1958, and he preceded her in death on June 9, 1999.

She is survived by children, Jeffrey and Mary Jo Monnin, Minster, Sue Ann and Joe Knapke, Versailles, Angela and Duaine Liette, Sidney, and Edward and Angela Monnin, Russia; grandchildren, Danyel and Dirk Bowling, Tracy and Aaron Wulber, Adam and Jody Knapke, Ryan and Kara Knapke, Andy and Kristi Knapke, Joshua Liette, Jordon Liette, Dr. Michael and Dr. Stephanie Liette, Julia Monnin, Andrea Monnin and Jenna Monnin; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Barlage, Newport; in-laws, Beverly and Ronald Thomas, Troy, and Dennis and Joan Monnin, Russia.

She was preceded in death by son, Steven, brothers and sisters, Madonna Rinderle, Charles Balmert, James Balmert, Leola Knight, Elmer Balmert, Harold Balmert, Kate Bruns, Dorothy Bashore and Lou Powers, and in-laws Roger and Marilyn Monnin.

She was a member of St. Remy Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia, with the Rev. Martin Fox celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Remy Cemetery.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Russia from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Russia Fire Department and Dorothy Love Activity Fund.

