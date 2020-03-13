PIQUA — Samuel P. Bedrick, age 81, of Piqua, OH passed away at 4:15 PM on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Piqua Manor Nursing Home, Piqua, OH.

Sam was born in New York City, NY on December 8, 1938 to the late Edward and Jennie (Giammanco) Bedrick.

Sam married Mary E. (Yevchak) Bedrick in New York in August 29, 1964. She preceded him in death on March 30, 2019.

Sam is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Ed and Suzanne Bedrick, San Marcos, CA; one daughter and son-in-law: Mary Bedrick and Alph Potter, Piqua, OH; one brother and sister-in-law: Joe and Sarah Bedrick, East Straudsburg, PA; and one sister and brother-in-law: Mimi Bedrick and Jim Infante, Key West, FL.

Sam was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and he was a Chemist for New York City Water Supply for over 30 years.

For many years, before her passing, Sam took devoted care of his beloved wife.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Franklin, NC with Rev. Fr. Tien H. Duong celebrant. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Franklin, NC.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH in cooperation with Macon Funeral Home, Franklin, NC.

Memorial contributions can be made to , 2808 Reading Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45206.

Condolences may be expressed to the funeral home at www.melcher-sowers.com.