PIQUA — Sandra E. Hood, age 60 of Piqua, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:42 AM at Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born on July 31, 1958 in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jack Shepard and Mary Shoffner.

Sandy is survived by one daughter, Amy (Donnie) Chupp of Sidney, two step-children, Trisha Schaub of Botkins, and Pandy Kindle of DeGraff, two grandchildren, Preston and Emma Chupp, four step-grandchildren, Justin Burt, Jennifer, Thomas and Michael Hammond, and 6 siblings. She was preceded in death by one son, Andy Ray Ledley.

Sandy was a very giving person. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Piqua.

A Celebration of Sandy's Life will be held at Sidney Apostolic Temple, 210 S. Pomeroy Ave. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10 AM. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until the time of service, at church. Her final arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave, Sidney.

In lieu of flowers, donations for Sandy's final expenses would be appreciated by the family, and envelopes will be available at the church.

Condolences may be expressed to Sandy's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com