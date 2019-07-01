PIQUA — Sandra K. Foley, age 75, of Piqua, went to be with the Lord at 5:35 PM on Friday June 28, 2019 at SpringMeade Health Center, Tipp City, OH.

She was born September 30, 1943 in Watford, England to the late Eugene and Joan (Read) Mize.

Sandra is survived by four children: Patricia and Ed Yaney, Celina, OH; James and Jo-Ellen Mason-Foley, Salisbury, Maryland; Janice Brittingham, Piqua, OH; Mary and Pastor Gary Wagner, Piqua, OH; one sister JoDee Mize, Troy, OH; six grandchildren: Bradley, Jennifer, Michael, Joshua, Casey and Jaymie; three great-grandchildren: Aubrey, Charlie, and Cayce; two nieces: Jeanie and Jamie.

Sandra was a member of Piqua Pentecostal Church. She worked at Plastic Trim in Beavercreek, OH for 10 years. Sandra loved watching old movies and camping. She enjoyed birds and dogs. Sandra especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Rev. Gary Wagner officiating. Family will receive friends Wednesday 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Heartland 580 Lincoln Park Blvd Ste 320 Kettering, OH 45429.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.melcher-sowers.com.