TROY — Sandra Sue Kolker, age 82, of Troy, OH passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Troy Care and Rehabilitation.

She was born on December 13, 1937 in Troy, OH to the late Bert and Sarah (Goings) Pemberton.

She is survived by her children: Yvonne Whitmore of Loveland, OH; Michael Whitmore of Piqua, OH; Sibina Slayton of Noblesville, IN and Ted Kolker of Troy, OH; eleven grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Ted Kolker Sr.; daughter: Nikita Marie Ward and grandson: Shelby Lee Jr.

She enjoyed being involved in all the activities at Troy Care and Rehabilitation. She formerly worked in nursing with the Villa Convalescent Center and Dettmer Hospital.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.