KETTERING — Sandra Sue Turner-Mumma, age 81, of Kettering, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Walnut Creek Senior Living.

She was born February 7, 1938 to the late Harold Ray Wolfe and Martha Matilda Adams-Shell in Pleasant Hill, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings Shirley White, Donald Wolfe, and Robert M. Adams.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Earl M. Mumma of Kettering; children Amanda S. (Scott) Berlon of Kettering, Kandy L. (Mike) Hoover of Kettering, and Andrew L. (Sheila) Turner of Cookeville, TN; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and sister Linda Odum of Englewood.

Sandy was a 1956 Milton-Union High School graduate and was a member of the American Legion Post 487 auxiliary in West Milton and West Milton Eagles 3621in West Milton.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a memorial service beginning at 7:00 PM. The family has requested that everyone attending wear casual attire. Interment will be held at a later date in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420.

Online memories of Sandy may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.