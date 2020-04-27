PIQUA — Sara L. Foust, age 78, of Piqua, passed away in her residence at 9:28 AM on April 25, 2020.

She was born in Piqua, OH June 2, 1941 to the late Clyde E. and Helen L. Houser.

She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Debra & Ron Anthony, Piqua, OH, Angela and Tom Vanchure, Fletcher, OH; two brothers: Tyrone Houser, Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Barry Houser, Sidney, OH; one sister: Janet Houser, Piqua, OH; three granddaughters: Jessica and Kris Morrison, Amber & Chris Ault, Kelsey and Zack Martinez; four great grandchildren: Olivia Morrison, Miles Morrison, Blake Ault and Colin Ault.

Sara was preceded in death by one daughter: Kayanna Boroff and one brother: Robert Houser.

Sara graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1959. She was a member of the Piqua Church of God. Sara was employed at Copperweld in Piqua for 25 years as the Assistant to the Steel Buyer. She loved crafts and going camping.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502 Troy, OH 45373

