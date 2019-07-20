LANCASTER — Scott A. Williams, age 60 of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 201 at the Pickering House in Lancaster.

He was born September 3, 1958 in Piqua, Ohio, the son of Larry L. and Lucille M. (Watkins) Williams.

He is survived by his son, Scott L. Williams; daughter, Katie Williams; grandson, Jackson Williams; father, Larry Williams; sisters, Rhonda Foster and Missy Williams; brother, Chris Mays. He is preceded in death by his mother, Lucy Mays; step-mother, Ginny Williams; grandfather, James Williams; grandmother, Phyllis Williams; and Katie's mother, Tammy Hines.

Cremation has been arranged in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home. No formal service will be observed.

Special thank you to Debbie Reynolds, Kenny Henderson, and Jeff and Lisa Dawson for their love and friendship.

