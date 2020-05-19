PIQUA — Scott McKenzie, age 59, of Piqua, OH passed away at 8:02 AM on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Tiffin Mercy Hospital, Tiffin OH. Scott was born in Troy, OH on September 7, 1960 to the late Henry and Virginia (Arnett) McKenzie. On August 29, 1987 in Piqua, OH, he married Connie (Teach) McKenzie and she survives. Scott is also survived by two daughters and son-in-law: Angela McKenzie, Columbus, OH and Melissa and Robert Hinton, Orient, OH; one bother and sister-in-law: Anthony and Nancy McKenzie, Virginia Beach, VA; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Vickie and Nick Baird, Sidney, OH; Tammy and Mike Mazza, Ormond Beach, FL; and his beloved dog, Zoe. He is preceded in death by three brothers: Mark McKenzie, Pat McKenzie, and Kenny McKenzie. Scott graduated from Piqua High School in 1978 and he proudly served his country as a United States Marine from 1978-1982. Scott worked for Hampshire Cabinetry in Piqua, OH for 15 years and Watch Communications in Lima, OH for 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, wood working, and tinkering with electronics. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Pastor Kris Geise officiating. Full military honors will be presented by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. The family will receive friends Saturday from noon – 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Veterans Outdoors by visiting their website: https://www.ohvetsoutdoors.org/donate/. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 19 to May 20, 2020.