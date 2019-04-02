CAMBRIDGE — Sharon Ann (Battles) Goonan, 72, of Cambridge, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her home. She was born September 6, 1946, in Lima, daughter of the late Harold Battles and Imogene (McPheron) Battles.

Mrs. Goonan was a homemaker and a laundromat manager. She was also a volunteer with the Salvation Army.

She was a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary of Troy. She loved playing bingo and euchre.

She cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Goonan was Christian by faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Trisha Ann; and a brother, Jeff Battles.

She is survived by her husband, John Goonan, whom she married in 1966; four sons, Michael (and Amber) Goonan of Troy, Keith Goonan of Piqua, James Goonan of Dayton, and John (and Melissa) Goonan of Cambridge; a brother, David "Butch" (and Patty) Battles of Michigan; two sisters, Diane (and David) Harshbarger of Piqua and Pam (and Paul) Miller of Piqua; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 916 Foster Ave. (Cambridge, Ohio) on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Troy Woodmansee officiating.

