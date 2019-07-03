Sharon Lynn Brubaker Ruhl passed away June 14, 2019 after a brief illness.

She was born February 9, 1943 in Piqua, Ohio to George and Virginia Brubaker.

Sharon graduated valedictorian of her high school in 1961 and attended The Ohio State University, graduating Summa Cum Laude in 1965 with a B.S. in nursing. She married Ronald Ruhl in July 1965. Daughter Amy was born the following year and sons Matt in 1968 and Ben in 1971.

Sharon's sense of adventure served her well as she and Ron moved across the country several times between 1965 and 1977. They moved from Columbus, Ohio; to Portland, Oregon; to Ft. Lewis, Washington; to Ft. Campbell, Kentucky; to Dayton, Ohio; and to Sacramento, California before finally settling in Olympia, Washington, after Ron finished his medical training. During this time, Sharon worked as a hospital registered nurse and a preschool nurse. She was employed by Olympia's Providence St. Peter Hospital as an oncology nurse from 1983 until her retirement in 2006. After retiring, she volunteered at the hospital, and once joked that she enjoyed her job a lot more after becoming a volunteer.

Sharon had a busy personal life, making dear friends along the way. She enjoyed gardening, and was meticulous about her home lawn and landscaping, refusing to let her children mow the lawn as they couldn't do it as well as she could. Sharon enjoyed downhill skiing, and was an excellent dancer, loving to clog, tap dance and square dance. She put those dancing skills to use when she joined the Wrinkles of Washington seniors entertainment group. Over the years, Sharon danced in many of their productions and served as a board member and show producer. She also liked traveling and was fortunate to visit many countries. In the 1980s, Sharon joined Friendship Force and stayed with host families in Australia, New Zealand and Europe, returning the favor when others visited Washington. She remained active in Friendship Force, serving as a board member and treasurer of the Olympia chapter.

Sharon's children and grandson were the driving force of her life. When she was with her family, her excitement, love and laughter were plain to see. Sharon is survived by her three children, Amy, Matt (Larissa) and Ben (Karen); grandson, Nathan; sister, Marilyn Barnhart (John); and Marilyn's children and grandchildren.

A celebration of Sharon's life will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at South Sound Manor, 455 North St. SE, Tumwater, WA 98501, with Rev. Carol Johnson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sharon's name may be made to Providence St. Peter Hospital or .

Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.