PIQUA — Shelia R. Thompson, 67, of Piqua, passed away at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday May 12, 2020 at her residence. She was born April 1, 1953 in Bluefield, West Virginia to Sallie (Peoples) McClanahan of Bluefield, West Virginia and the late Earnest T. Brown Jr. In addition to her mother, survivors include three children, Derrick (Randii) Thornhill of Piqua, Eric (Shane) Thornhill of New Carlisle, Latauna (Rufus) Millsap of Flowery Branch, Georgia; six grandchildren, Wesley (Christie) Lemons, Rhonda (Ryan) McCain, Precious Matthews, Alexis (Joe) Rivera, Logan Parker, Erica Thornhill, Drake Thornhill, Daine Thornhill, Kalessa Hill; five great grandchildren, Analia Lemons, Rowan McCain, Rhys McCain, Luca Lemons, Elias Freytag; a godson, CJ Vanhoose; a boyfriend, Ronald Stewart of Troy; five siblings, Victor Peoples of Bluefield, West Virginia, Earnest T. (Jacklyn) Brown III of West Hartford, Connecticut, Tanya C. (Lawrence) Brown of St. Louis Missouri, Edward T. Brown of Springfield, Maryland, Trezel (Crystal) Brown of Alton, Illinois; one uncle, David Lee Peoples; two aunts, Deborah Brown-Ingram, Christine Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Thornhill. Mrs. Thompson was born and raised in Bluefield, West Virginia. She was a college graduate and a truck driver for over twenty years. She was a member of Cyrene A. M. E. Church. She was a member of P.R.O.D. and worked at the voting polls for many years. She enjoyed bowling and being with family and friends. A service to honor her life will begin at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Bishop Ted C. Willis Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Her family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 15 to May 16, 2020.