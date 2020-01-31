Shelly R. Walters, 47, passed away Wednesday January 29, 2020 at her residence.

She was born November 2, 1972 in Troy to Larry Walters of Piqua and the late Roziland (Shumaker) Walters.

Other survivors include two children, Aaron Belt of Piqua, Kylie (Jeremy) Dickson of St. Paris; four grandchildren, Dalton Amaya, Cylas, Jayde; and three sisters, Angela (Jack) Baumann, Christina (Jason) LaForce all of Piqua, and Melissa Walters of Covington.

Shelly was a graduate of Piqua High School.

She loved animals, particularly her pet dog, Harley.

A private service to honor her life will be at the convenience of the family with Minister David Hemsley officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Services are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.