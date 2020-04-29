PIQUA — Sheryl K. Strader, 74, of Piqua passed away at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born October 2, 1945 in Pleasant Hill to the late Lester and Nelba Miller. She married Robert A. Stader October 7, 1987 in Piqua, and he survives.

Other survivors include a son, Robert (Angie) Strader, a granddaughter, Carrie Zellers and two great granddaughters, Cindy and Christine. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Enz, two brothers and two grandsons.

Mrs. Strader retired from Copeland Corp. in Sidney.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10 a.m. Friday May 1, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Please, no flowers.

Consider a memorial contribution in her name to Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

