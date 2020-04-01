PIQUA — Sheryl S. Bodey, 68 of Piqua, passed away at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday March 31, 2020 at Koester Pavilion.

She was born August 8, 1951 in Piqua to the late Harry R. and Kathryn E. (Cunningham) Bodey.

Survivors include a brother, Jerry L. Bodey of Piqua; two nieces, Jennifer (Zack) Randall, and Elizabeth (Sean) Hall; a great niece and nephew; and a long time friend Kathryn Harris.

Miss Bodey was a 1969 graduate of Piqua Central High School, attended Edison State College, Wright State University and the University of Dayton having earned her Masters degree in 1989. She worked at WalMart. She was very active with the Piqua Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star #320 and Amaranth Chapter.

Private funeral services are being provided to her family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 453458 or a in her memory.

