TROY — Shirley A. Carnes, age 84 of Troy, passed away early Wednesday morning, March 6, 2019.

She was born September 4, 1934 in Covington and raised in Troy by parents, the late Elgin Boyd and Edna Mae Johnson.

Shirley is survived by her eight children: Crystal D. Carnes of Troy, Cameron B. Carnes of Troy, Roxane R. Kenner (Mark) of Lima, Dean B. Carnes, Sr. (Thiel) of Troy, Jenifer K. Michael (Benjamin) of Troy, John W. Carnes (Lisa) of Valdosta, GA, Rev. Charles A. Carnes (Rose Mary) of Troy, and Rebecca L. Harrison (Keith) of Troy; daughter-in-law Andrea Carnes of Tennessee; 28 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Bishop Donald G. Carnes on March 5, 2014 and son Jack E. Carnes on December 2, 2017, and grandson Tyrek.

Shirley was educated in the Troy City School system and was active in the school orchestra as a violinist. For over 36 years she was a faithful pastor's wife at the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, mothering and befriending many. Shirley played the piano for the church, had an extensive card ministry, and had a fervent, passionate, prayer ministry. She enjoyed church and family fellowships, and being a servant of the Lord.

A funeral service will be held 11:00AM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 1624 N. Co. Rd 25A, Troy with her sons Rev. Charles A. Carnes and Elder John W. Carnes officiating and Bishop Eugene Ringer of Faith Temple, Dayton as eulogist. Visitation will be from 10:00AM-11:00AM at the church prior to the service. Interment to follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .