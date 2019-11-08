PIQUA — Shirley A. Lawrence, 71, of Piqua, passed away at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born November 2, 1948 in Piqua to the late Paul J. and Mary Jane (Goldsborough) Treon.

She married James L. Lawrence August 29, 1970 in Piqua, and he survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Leanne Lawrence of Cincinnati, Tracy (Michael) Leonard of Piqua; two granddaughters, Sierra Leonard, Addison Leonard; one sister, Elaine (Bruce) Carnes of Sidney; and one brother, Jim Treon of Piqua.

Mrs. Lawrence was a 1966 graduate of Piqua Catholic High School. She was a past member of St. Boniface Catholic Church.

She worked for Piqua National Bank before beginning her career in childcare at Greene Street United Methodist Church daycare where she worked for over 20 years before her retirement.

Mrs. Lawrence loved children, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid reader; enjoying the books of Beverly Lewis and Mary Higgins Clark. She was a terrific Scrabble player and enjoyed her family vacations as well as her trips to Amish Country.

A service to honor her life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Chalk officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Piqua Munch Bunch BackPack Program, C/O Kathy Bramlette, 3125 Sioux Dr. Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.