COVINGTON — Shirley Ann Brining, 84, of Covington, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Springmeade Health Center, Tipp City. She was born May 27, 1935, near Pleasant Hill, to the late Russell H. and Clara Rosalie (Feist) Randall. She married Kenneth Lee Carroll, he preceded her in death in 1954. Shirley later married Kenneth L. Brining, he preceded her in death in 2004.

She will be missed and remembered by her daughter, Deborah Ann (Ted) Peacock of Piqua; two grandchildren, Jason (Laurel) Placeway of Cincinnati, and Valerie (Luke) Hainline of Covington; four great-grandchildren, Isaac, Sawyer & Quinn Hainline, and Hunter Placeway; her siblings, Richard (Belay) Randall of Guam, and Kathee (George) Butler of Chadds Ford, Pa.; and several nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Dennis Randall, Dr. Eileen Randall, and Sandy Randall; and son-in-law Steven Placeway.

Shirley attended Newton Schools and was a member of Stillwater Community Church. She was a longtime homemaker and farm wife. She loved farming and being with her family.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 9, at Stillwater Community Church, 7900 W. Sugar Grove Rd., Covington, with Pastor Jon Dillon and Dan Leistner officiating. Private burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington. Memorial contributions may be made to Stillwater Community Church or The Barn Youth Center, P.O. Box 503, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.moorefh.com.