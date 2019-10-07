PIQUA — Shirley Ann (Fair) Robinson, age 84, of Piqua, was called to her heavenly home at 7:45 A.M. on Saturday Oct. 5, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy, OH.

She was born in Piqua on May 31, 1935 to the late Carl and Rosella (Beaver) Fair.

On June 27, 1953 at the Piqua Church of the Nazarene, she married Lincoln Robinson. He survives.

Shirley is also survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Randy and Jennifer Robinson; three daughters and sons-in-law: Sheryl and Steve Kappeler, Sheila and Bob Bowman, Shellie and Tony Berkemeier; one brother, Greg Fair; fourteen grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one sister: Marilyn Haney; and three brothers: Conway Fair, Don Fair and Larry Fair.

Shirley graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1953 and worked for Jerry's Gospel Gift Shop in Piqua for years. She also worked at Hallmark Card Shop in Piqua. She was a member of Piqua Church of the Nazarene.

Shirley was a pastor's wife and devoted homemaker. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Shirley prayed daily for her family. Shirley also enjoyed teaching Sunday School for 25 years in her church and reaching other children as well as her own. She enjoyed gospel music, flowers, and embroidery. Shirley also loved to send cards and encourage others. It can truly be said her life made a difference in others and she will live on in their lives.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at the Piqua Church of the Nazarene, 400 South Sunset Street, Piqua, OH 45356. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua with Rev. Steve Spoon officiating. Family will receive friends Tuesday from 4-7 PM at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County P.O. Box 502 Troy, OH 45373 or Piqua Church of the Nazarene, 400 South Sunset Street, Piqua, OH 45356.

