PIQUA — Shirley Eileen Biddle, age 69, of Piqua, OH; formerly of Troy, OH passed away on April 30, 2019 at the Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy, OH. She was born on March 23, 1950 in Troy, OH to the late David L. and Eldred Eileen (Waters) Stanze.

Shirley is survived by her children: Andy Bartos of Hilton Head, SC and Rebecca (Craig) Wion of Piqua, OH; sister: Sue (Brian) Work of Denver, CO; and grandchildren: Erika, Natalie, Whitney, Isaiah, Jasmine, Cameron, Brogan and Eli.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Steve, Scott and Billy; two sons: Donald and Jonathan and two daughters: Mary and Theresa.

Shirley was a member of the Bellefontaine Apostolic Temple. She served as a cook with the David L. Brown Youth Center.

Memorial Service will be held at 5:00PM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Sidney Apostolic Temple, 210 South Pomeroy Avenue, Sidney, OH. The family will visit with friends prior to the service from 3:00-5:00PM on Saturday at the church. Private interment will be held in Forest Hills Cemetery, Piqua, OH.

