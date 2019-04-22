COVINGTON — Shirley Irene Wood, age 83 of Covington, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Story Point, Troy.

Irene was born in Tazewell, TN on November 30, 1935 to the (late) Oscar Esau & Sallie Louis (Duncan) Robertson; a member of the Bradford First Baptist Church; a member of the Eastern Stars, Christian Chapter #241, Bradford; loved being a caregiver to all; and was a "full time mom and mamaw!"

Preceded in death by her parents; five sisters, Dora Cupp, Mary Belle Robertson, Rosie Minton, Pearl Turner, Gert Brantley; and five brothers, Lee Robertson, John Robertson, Jimmy Dale Robertson, Paul Robertson, & James Robertson.

Irene is survived by her husband of 65 years, who she married on December 24, 1953, Kenneth "Woody" Sampson Wood; two sons and daughters-in-law, Larry & Carol Wood of Bradford, Michael & Nancy Wood of Bradford; daughter and son-in-law, Janeen & Ron Selanders of Covington; six grandchildren, Jennifer & Donnie Hochadel, Michael Jr. & Christina Wood, Darren & Laura Wood, Adam & Becky Wood, Devan & Jamie Selanders, Brooke & Brock Smith; nine great-grandchildren, Megan Wood, Natalie Wood, Robert Wood, Jacob Wood, Claire Wood, Clayton Wood, Kallea Shoffner, Brody Smith & Briella Smith; brother and sister-in-law, Verlin & Cindy Robertson of Tipp City; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty & Martin Vanover of Celina, Linda Miracle of Tipp City, Dianne & Bobby Wilson of Middlesboro, KY; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service 10:00 AM Wednesday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor Dan Scalf officiating. Visitation 5-8 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House or Hospice of Miami County.

