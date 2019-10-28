COVINGTON — Sommer Dawn (Bubeck) Basye, 40, of Covington, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital, as the result of an auto accident.

She was born September 25, 1979, in Piqua, to Rick and Becky (Wight) Bubeck. Her parents survive in Covington.

She married Jonathan M. Basye on January 1, 2015; he also survives in Covington.

Sommer will also be missed and remembered by her children, Owen Landis, Hunter Basye, Tyler Basye, Andrew Basye, and Asa Basye; her grandparents, Ann Wight of Covington, Retha Bubeck of Greenville, and Jack Bubeck of Greenville; her father-in-law, Mike (Tina) Basye; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Jeremiah Bubeck; her grandfather, Jerry Wight; and her mother-in-law, Angie (Laughman) Young.

Sommer was a 1998 graduate of Bradford High School and had worked for 17 years for Honda of Anna. She was a member of the Covington , AmVets, and Eagles, and enjoyed volunteering in the kitchen on Friday nights and Sunday mornings. Sommer also loved cooking, gardening, camping, fishing, the outdoors, and spending time with her kids and family.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 31, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington, with Rev. Fr. Daniel Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Covington. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

