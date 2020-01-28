TROY — Stephanie "Tess" Quisenberry age 73 of Troy, Ohio passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

She was born on April 28, 1946 in Troy, Ohio to the late Otto "Bud" and Sarah Jane (Jenkins) Quisenberry.

Stephanie leaves to cherish her memories her daughters, Melissa Chavis of San Ramon, CA; Donna Chavis of Troy, OH; and Amy Chavis of Winston Salem, NC; sons, Dominic (Angela) Hughes of Decatur, IL; Doug (Alycia) Chavis of Cameron Park, CA; Derek Chavis of Sidney, Ohio and Goddaughter, Amber Smith of Columbus, OH. She also raised Les Moton of Sanford, NC and Jason Moton of Sidney, OH. Step-children Lisa Neal of Tampa, FL and Harris Foster Neal, II of Cincinnati, OH. Grandchildren: Carmen Kalimullah, Kurtis Johnson, Kyler Knox, Constance Hughes, Desirae Becker, Dominique Martin, Jade Chavis, Aaron Chavis, Stephanie Chavis, Tayshaun Warner, Britlen Chavis, Deonna Alexander and Kerrington Bixby. Dearest sister/best friend Mata Stratton and best friends Donna Savage and Sarah Horton; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Stephanie was preceded in death by her husband Harris Foster Neal, Sr.

Stephanie was a devoted member of Zion Baptist Church in Troy, Ohio. She graduated from Troy High School and retired from Hobart Brothers in Troy. She enjoyed cooking and spending quality time with her loved ones.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 1624 N. County Rd. 25A, Troy, Ohio with Pastor Charles Carnes officiating the service. Friends and family will be received from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon prior to the service.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

