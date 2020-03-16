Stephen Warling was called home by the Lord today, March 15, 2020.

Steve was a member of the Casstown Lutheran Church, and a familiar face through out the community. He was a master carpenter and builder by trade of 65 years.

Steve was in the U.S. Army and served his time in Germany.

He was a devoted husband of 60 years and a faithful father and loved by many.

Steve leaves behind his loving wife Annette Warling, two children: a son, Rod Warling of California and a daughter, Kelly Lear of Casstown; four grandchildren: Corey Stager of Fairborn, Stephen Long of Cincinnati, Rebecca Bobillo of Troy and Michael Warling of Troy; five great grandchildren: Brice Stager, Grayson Stager and Payton Stager all of Fairborn, Ellea and Gwen Bobillo of Troy and Norah Warling of Troy; brothers and sisters: Vickie Derry of Hurricane, WV, Anne Bugnon of Florida, Neal Warling of Dexter, MI, Ken Warling of Baltimore, OH and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Carey and Mike and one sister: Nancy.

As our hearts are heavy we take solace in knowing the Lord welcomed him home with open arms.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , Southwest Region Office, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.