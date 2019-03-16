RISINGSUN — Steven Grant Gohrband, age 25, of Risingsun, OH passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019.

He was born October 20, 1993 in Troy to Gregg Ernest and Catherine Lea (Pease) Gohrband.

Steven is survived by his stepmother Sarah Lynn Christian of Lake Geneva, WI and stepfather Kirk D. Hemmerick of Lexington, KY; brother: Jeffrey Scott (Bethany Jean) Gohrband of Ypsilanti, MI; sister: Abigail Lezlie Gohrband of Columbus; very special niece: Miriam Paige Gohrband of Ypsilanti, MI; maternal grandmother: Marylou Pease of Midland, MI; paternal grandmother: Virginia Gohrband of Brentwood, TN; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather: Gordon J. Pease; paternal grandfather: Roger Gohrband and a cousin Alex Paul Murray.

Steven was a 2012 graduate of Troy High School and JVS and a 2016 graduate of Ohio Northern. He worked as an estimator for Kirk Brothers Construction.

Funeral Services will be Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00PM at the Baird Funeral Home in Troy with the Rev. Bob Lybarger officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:00 – 2:00PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 50 Broadway, Floor 19, New York, NY 10004 or to the Troy High School Athletic Department, c/o Troy City Schools, Attn: Athletic Department, 151 West Staunton Road, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.