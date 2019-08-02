BRADFORD — Steven L. Nicodemus, age 66 of Bradford, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the State of the Heart Hospice Unit, Greenville.

Steve was born in Piqua on November 27, 1952 to the (late) Ronald & Wilma Jean (Holsapple) Nicodemus; was a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 1971; had attended Edison College; a U.S. Army Veteran; retired from Roe Transportation, Versailles; and had many things he loved such as his Harley Davidson motorcycles, his dog, Elmo, and hanging with his friends.

Preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Scott Nicodemus. Steve is survived by his children, Jim & Kelli Nicodemus of Bradford, Heather Nicodemus & Brent Mellott of Oxford, OH; three grandchildren, Allison Nicodemus, Andrew Nicodemus, & Parker Mellott; sister, Deb Warner of Bradford; other relatives and friends.

Funeral service 11:00 AM Tuesday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford. Interment Harris Creek Cemetery, Bradford. Visitation 5-8 PM Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County or State of the Heart Hospice, Greenville.

