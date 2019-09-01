SPRINGFIELD — Steven Leroy George, age 68, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, August 28, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born on September 6, 1950 in Buffalo, NY to the late John J. and Nancy Ellen (Chronabery) George.

Steven is survived by his wife: Dorothy (LeVeck) George; children: Christopher George, Jennifer (Heather) Dazley and Helen (Paula) George, all of Springfield; siblings: John J. (Kay) George, Jr. of Medway and Kenneth (Patty George of Mechanicsburg; one grandchild: Jayden George; and several nieces and nephews.

Steven was a truck driver with J. B. Hunt for 25 years. He enjoyed fishing.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Baird Funeral Home in Troy.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.