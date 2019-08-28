COVINGTON — Susan G. Felger, 72, of Covington, passed away at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Westminster Thurber Healthcare, Columbus.

She was born June 12, 1947 in Piqua to the late George M. and Miriam A. (Elliott) Felger.

Survivors include a sister, Arline (Dennis) Fuhr of Columbus; niece, Katie (Keith) Fuhr-Laakkonen of Naples, Florida; nephew Scott (Rebekah) Fuhr of Downingtown, Pennsylvania; and a great niece Avery Fuhr.

Ms. Felger was a 1965 graduate of Piqua Central High School and worked for the Covington Savings and Loan Association for 47 years before her retirement. She was a member of the Broad Street United Methodist Church, Columbus.

A service to honor her life will begin at 11:00 am Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Deborah Stevens and Rev. Angie Cox officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:00 am Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Broad Street United Methodist Church, 501 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43215.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.