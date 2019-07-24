TIPP CITY — Susan J. (Grainger) Watkins, age 54, of Tipp City, Ohio passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Born February 16, 1965 in Springfield, Ohio to James and Carole (Gilmore) Grainger.

Susan was a 1983 graduate of Tippecanoe High School, a 1985 graduate of Otterbein College School of Nursing. She loved being a nurse and was awarded the Daisy Award in Nursing from UVMC.

She was a big Ohio State Buckeye fan and enjoyed family vacations, and spending time with her family and friends and her furry friends Otis and LuLu.

Susan is survived by her parents, two sons, Zachary A. (Shelby) Watkins, Pleasant Hill, Ohio and Jacob T. Watkins, Vandalia, Ohio. One daughter, Madeline (Aaron) Meyers, Sparta, Tennessee. Brother, Jim (Amy) Grainger, Hilliard, Ohio and sister Christine "KiKi" (Kyle) Kramer of Bellbrook, Ohio. Also, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Celebration of Susan's Life will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 4:00-11:00 pm at Little Mader Farm, 7867 West State Route 185, Covington, Ohio 45318. Contributions may be made in loving memory of Susan to Ohio Hospice of Miami County.

Arrangements entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be left at www.fringsandbayliff.com.