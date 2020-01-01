PIQUA — Susan L. Kiefer, 79, of Piqua, passed away at 6:54 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born June 20, 1940 in Piqua to the late Evon L. and Lelia A. (Blankenship) Benning.

She married Donald W. Kiefer November 14, 1959 in Piqua, he preceded her in death April 17, 2019.

Survivors include a son, William (Lisa) Kiefer of Piqua; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Kiefer of Piqua; four grandchildren, Jeffery, Jonathan and Ryan Kiefer, Victoria (Christopher) Stanfield; and a great granddaughter, Evelyn Stanfield. She was preceded in death by a son, Victor Kiefer and a brother, Gene L. Benning.

Mrs. Kiefer was a graduate of Piqua Central High School and worked as a travel agent for the Miami County A A A for many years. She enjoyed traveling the world and particularly her many visits to Clearwater Beach. She loved her family who will deeply miss her. She will be remembered for her love of animals and kindness to others.

Private services are being provided to her family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Piqua Community Foundation, P. O. Box 226, Piqua, OH 45356 or the Piqua Education Foundation, 215 Looney Rd., Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.