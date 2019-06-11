BRADFORD — Ted L. Penny, 75, of Bradford, passed away at 7:37 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born April 19, 1944 in Bradford to the (late) Aaron and Iva (Shaner) Penny. Ted is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Carol (Hoff) Penny, whom he married February 29, 1980. Other survivors include four children, Randy Campbell of Greenville, Donna Berry of Greenville, Matt Penny and Maria Brandenburg of Bradford, and Kathy Horne and Kenny Kostoff of Fairfield; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers and sister-in-law, Bill and Leota Penny of Bradford, Ray Penny of Greenville; sisters-in-law, Norma Penny and Josephine Penny; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Linda & Frank Kresser, Barbara Thieken, Kathy & Mike Williamson, David & Marketia Hoff; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by son, Teddy Penny; and three brothers, Milford "Jack" Penny Sr., Bud Penny, and Lee Penny. During his lifetime, Ted worked for Ford Motor Co., Miller Meteor and he retired from Conrail with 15 years of service. He enjoyed watching wrestling and NASCAR and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State. He enjoyed time spent with his Dunkard friends. The family appreciates all the love and support from their community. The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers of Hospice of Miami County for all their care and support.

Memorial service 4 p.m. Saturday at the Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home with Chaplain Ed Ellis officiating. The family will receive friends 1 p.m. Saturday until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.