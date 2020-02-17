LUDLOW FALLS — Teresa A. Whitten, age 59, of Ludlow Falls, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her residence. She was born on February 14, 1961 in Troy to Glenn Bell and Nora (Hereford) Hitchcock.

Teresa is survived by children: Chelsea Meek, Jerry Whitten and Kylie Whitten; siblings: Vickie Partin, Tracy Gawronski, Susie (Dan) Gansheimer, Craig (Vicki) Bell and Mark (Jeannette) Bell; and four grandchildren: Zayden, Lylac, Aniya and Maleigha. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Rick Bell and Glenn Bell, Jr.

Teresa was employed as an STNA.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy.

