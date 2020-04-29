TROY — Teresa Lynn Skidmore, age 68, of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She was born on April 28, 1952 in Louisville, KY to the late Herbert E. and Bertie (Dunham) Edwards.

Terry is survived by her husband of 42 years: Wallace Skidmore; one daughter: Kelly (Fiancé Mike Ryan) Snider of West Milton; one son: Andrew (Tiffany Klinger) Skidmore of Troy ;and six grandchildren: Austin Skidmore, Braeden Snider, Kylee Snider, Paige Snider, Kyleigh Ryan and Michael Ryan.

Terry was extremely strong in her faith. Her biggest joys in life were her kids and grandkids. Terry was very understanding and a great listener. She could make you truly feel like you mattered and were important. Terry was always willing to donate her time to help anyone in need.

Private Family Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Miami Memorial Park in Covington.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Donor's Favorite Charity.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.